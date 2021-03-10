West Virginia governor announces 168 unreported COVID deaths

Amjad said the state has a list of all the facilities that had not reported deaths, which Justice said should be made public.

Justice revealed the news at his regularly scheduled coronavirus briefing by calling it “very disturbing.” He begins each virtual news conference by reading the ages, gender and home counties of those who have newly died from COVID-19. He said he would honor the 168 dead Friday.

The governor said he found out about the deaths about an hour before starting his briefing.

It’s the second such discovery of dozens of unreported deaths during the pandemic in West Virginia.

In November, the Department of Health and Human Resources’ vital registration office flagged more than two dozen deaths that happened weeks or months before and had not been reported as coronavirus-related, Amjad said. COVID-19 deaths are supposed to be filled out on a separate form and reported to the state immediately. Most of those deaths that were flagged occurred in hospitals and nursing homes, Amjad said.

“If that death report is not filled out, we don’t know about it,” Amjad said. “As you can imagine, it was a shock to us as well that those were not in our system.”