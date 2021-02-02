West Virginia GOP fractured by political appointment feud

But Maynard said acting state GOP chairman Roman Stauffer — who interviewed applicants one by one as they sat on the witness stand at the courthouse — handed him a blank page to sign. He said he didn’t see it filled out with names until his attorney later sent him a copy.

“My immediate reaction was disgust,” he said.

Stauffer said the party's legal response will speak for itself. He declined further comment.

In a filing on Monday, Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the first list of candidates from the county was canned because it was on the wrong letterhead.

But it remained unclear why, a day after county Republicans sent their list to the governor, the state GOP ran an ad in a local newspaper seeking candidates. The tiny notice appeared in the classifieds, between rental home listings and a now-hiring ad for a restaurant called Jim’s Spaghetti.

“NEW TODAY!” it announced, adding that Republicans interested in joining the legislature should email the state GOP chairman.

Marcum was bewildered at the posting for the $20,000-a-year position.

“We’re not talking about a job at 7-Eleven,” he said.