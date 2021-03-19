'We're owed a March': Hoop fans flock to bet on NCAA tourney

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jonathan Price was all set: He got tickets to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA basketball tournament at Madison Square Garden, where he, his two brothers and his dad would revel in hours of college basketball bliss.

But that was last March, just before the coronavirus wiped out the March Madness tournament — and the boatloads of money that would have been bet on it. But this year, it's back.

On Friday, the 25-year-old from Staten Island, New York, was at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with a wad of cash and picks that he was too superstitious to reveal to a reporter. (He was wearing a North Carolina jersey, though.)

“We're owed a March,” said Price. “Last year got canceled, and it was pretty devastating. March Madness is something I look forward to all year.”