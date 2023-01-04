Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — In Mississippi, where elected officials have a long history of praising self-sufficiency and condemning federal antipoverty programs, a welfare scandal has exposed how millions of dollars were diverted to the rich and powerful — including pro athletes — instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
The state has ranked among the poorest in the U.S. for decades, but only a fraction of its federal welfare money has been going toward direct aid to families. Instead, the Mississippi Department of Human Services allowed well-connected people to fritter away tens of millions of welfare dollars from 2016 to 2019, according to the state auditor and state and federal prosecutors.
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, confers with defense attorneys Merrida Coxwell, right, and Charles Mullins, left, on Sept. 22 in Jackson, Miss.
Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Former Human Services Director John Davis pleaded guilty to charges tied to welfare misspending in the scandal ensnared high-profile figures, including retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, who is one of more than three dozen defendants in a civil lawsuit that the current Human Services director filed.
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families money helped fund pet projects of the wealthy, including $5 million for a volleyball arena that Favre supported at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi Auditor Shad White said. Favre's daughter played volleyball at the school starting in 2017.
The volleyball courts on Sept. 16 in the Wellness Center at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss. In a court filing on Dec. 5, the Mississippi Department of Human Services demanded that retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and the University of Southern Mississippi repay millions of dollars of welfare money that went toward building the volleyball facility.
Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Another $2.1 million of TANF money went toward an attempt to develop a concussion drug by a company in which Favre was an investor, White said. Favre asked a judge to dismiss him from the lawsuit, with his attorney arguing that the Department of Human Services — not Favre — is responsible for "grossly improper and unlawful handling of welfare funds." Favre is not facing criminal charges.
Some of the money intended to help low-income families was spent on luxury travel for Davis and on people close to him, drug rehabilitation for a former pro wrestler and boot camp-style gym classes for public officials.
In contrast, "What may seem like an easy handout program is not," said Brandy Nichols, a single mother of four children age 8 and younger. Mississippi requires TANF recipients to prove they are actively looking for employment and Nichols, of Jackson, said the job search is time-consuming. “It’s work, and sometimes work takes away my ability to find a true, stable job,” she said.
TANF is for families that have at least one child younger than 18. To qualify in Mississippi, the household income must be at or below 185% of the federal poverty level. The current upper income limit for a family of three is $680 a month.
Brandy Nichols, a single mother of four children who are 8 and younger, speaks to members of the Mississippi House and Senate Democratic Caucuses on Oct. 18 about the difficulty of obtaining Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, funds in Mississippi, in Jackson.
Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Federal statistics show a dramatic decrease in the number of Mississippi residents receiving individual TANF aid starting in 2012, the first year Republican Phil Bryant was governor, and continuing into the term of current Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. Bryant chose Davis to lead the Department of Human Services.
During the 2012 budget year, 24,180 Mississippians received TANF. By the 2021 budget year, that was down to 2,880 in a state with nearly 3 million residents. In 2021, the U.S. poverty rate was 11.6% and Mississippi's was the highest in the nation, 17.4%.
Robert G. "Bob" Anderson, the current Mississippi Department of Human Services executive director, told Democratic state lawmakers in October that about 90% of people who apply for TANF in Mississippi don't receive it, either because their applications are denied or because they abandon their applications.
Those who do qualify get the lowest payments in the country, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.
April Jackson, a single mother with children ranging in age from a few months to 13 years old, said she received about $190 a month in TANF when she was pregnant with her third child.
April Jackson talks Oct. 5 about the bureaucratic headaches she encountered as a single mother to collect a modest amount of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, funds to help support her children, outside her Jackson, Miss., apartment.
Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Eleven years ago, the monthly payment "bought diapers and stuff like that." But she said that after she started receiving child support from the father of her oldest son, Human Services ended her TANF benefits because she was suddenly over the income limit for the aid.
"It messed me up real bad," said Jackson, who lives on a tight budget. "I wasn't able to pay my part of the bills. I couldn't buy my kids clothes for school or the shoes they needed."
The nonpartisan Congressional Research Service said that in 2020, Mississippi's monthly payment for a family of two was $146.
In 2021, Mississippi increased its TANF payments by $90 per month per family at Anderson's recommendation. The increase cost $2.8 million, and Republican Sen. Joey Fillingane said during a Senate debate that it was all paid by federal money, not state money.
The federal government sends Mississippi about $86.5 million a year for TANF. Mississippi does not always spend its entire allotment.
Nancy New, who with her son, Zachary, ran a private education company in Mississippi, pleads guilty to state charges of misusing public money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation on April 26 at Hinds County Circuit Court in Jackson, Miss. New said in a court document she directed $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, who denies the accusation.
Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
By the 2019 budget year, Human Services was spending $9.6 million on direct aid, only 16% of the TANF money. About $27.6 million, 46% of the money, was going to the Mississippi Community Education Center. The organization — run by Nancy New and one of her sons, Zachary New, who pleaded guilty to state charges in the welfare misspending case — said it was fighting poverty by working on parenting skills, school dropout prevention, job readiness and other programs.
