Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California

Los Angeles prosecutors first charged Weinstein in January 2020, just as jury selection was getting underway in the New York City case.

More charges were added later in the year, and in March, he was indicted by an LA County grand jury. That indictment was unsealed by the judge on Wednesday, but the allegations in it are essentially identical to those already revealed in previous criminal complaints.

The pandemic and procedural delays meant that Weinstein's extradition took well over a year. His attorneys cited his declining health as they sought to keep him at a state prison near Buffalo, New York, until jury selection began in the Los Angeles trial.

At Wednesday's hearing, Werksman requested a health examination of Weinstein. He said outside court that he was especially concerned for Weinstein's vision.

“He's going blind in one eye,” the attorney said.

Once a major power in Hollywood along with his brother Bob and their movie companies Miramax and The Weinstein Co., Harvey Weinstein would be marked as the archvillain of the #MeToo movement starting late in 2017, when women’s accounts were published in the New York Times and the New Yorker. He would be arrested in New York seven months later.