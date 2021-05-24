Weinstein extradition to California faces another delay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Harvey Weinstein's extradition from New York to California to face rape and sexual assault charges faces further delays over paperwork issues raised by his lawyer, the attorney confirmed Monday.

Norman Effman said a hearing has been scheduled for June 15 on a newly filed challenge.

Weinstein had been scheduled to be transferred as early as next week from the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, where the Hollywood producer has been locked up since last spring after being convicted in New York City of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape.

Los Angeles prosecutors want to bring him to California to be tried on charges of assaulting five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

Weinstein maintains his innocence and contends that any sexual activity was consensual.

“This is a challenge to California’s request for temporary custody, based on our allegation that the paperwork filed by Los Angeles County does not comply with the mandates of the interstate agreement on detainers,” Effman said by phone.

Los Angeles prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.