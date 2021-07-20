Weinstein brought to California to face further rape charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York prison officials handed convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein over to California on Tuesday to face additional sexual assault charges, ending the former movie mogul's lengthy fight to delay his extradition.

Weinstein, 69, was booked into a downtown Los Angeles jail Tuesday afternoon, records showed. He could be arraigned on 11 sexual assault counts, including four counts of rape, as early as Wednesday morning, according to his LA attorney, Mark Werksman. The district attorney's office had no immediate comment.

Weinstein's lawyers had been trying to negotiate to stop the transfer, but it had been expected to happen soon, his spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said.

“We will be fighting so that Harvey can receive his needed medical care and of course, so that he can be treated fairly,” Engelmayer said. “Due process, presumption of innocence and a fair trial are all still his right.”