Weinstein appeals conviction blaming 'cavalier' judge

Weinstein's lawyer said at the time of his conviction that he was “somewhat flabbergasted” by the verdict but that he remained “cautiously optimistic” that he could prevail on appeal. They filed a notice of appeal in April 2020. Arguments are not expected for several months.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney's office declined to comment on Monday's filing, saying: “We will respond in our brief to the court.”

In the filing, Weinstein's lawyers argued that he was tried in “carnival-like conditions," with protesters chanting “rapist” outside the courthouse, and that Burke should have acceded to their demands to delay or move the trial, particularly after Los Angeles authorities announced the new charges against Weinstein just as jury selection was starting.

Burke, they wrote, “refused to acknowledge any possible prejudice injuring to (Weinstein) from either the charges unveiled with great fanfare in California or the intimidation tactics in and around the courthouse."