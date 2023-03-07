WeightWatchers shares soared Tuesday after the company said it was getting into the prescription drug weight loss business with the acquisition of Sequence.

Sequence, a telehealth operator, says that its specialists can prescribe medications under brand names including Ozempic, Wegovy and Trulicity.

Shares of WW International Inc. jumped more than 31% in morning trading.

WeightWatchers offers subscribers meal plans with the goal of losing excess weight. With the acquisition of Sequence, the company is tapping into a red-hot market for prescription drugs that address obesity, and broadening what it offers to customers.

“It is our responsibility, as the trusted leader in weight management, to support those interested in exploring if medications are right for them,” said CEO Sima Sistani said in a prepared statement late Monday.

Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, works by stimulating the body’s own insulin production and reducing appetite. While it is prescribed for diabetes, Ozempic can also help people lose weight. The weight loss side effect of Ozempic has recently caused the drug to go viral on social media, with some people now seeking prescriptions from their doctors for that off-label use.

Ozempic manufacturer Novo Nordisk says that it's not a weight loss drug. It's used to improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise, but can also help patients lose some weight.

Novo Nordisk says some serious side effects of Ozempic include possible thyroid tumors, including cancer; pancreatitis; kidney problems and gallbladder problems. The most common side effects are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and constipation.

If it's not treated, obesity can lead to lifelong health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression.

Obesity prevalence rose from 30.5% from the 1999-2000 period to 41.9% for 2017 through March 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The prevalence of severe obesity surged from 4.7% to 9.2% for the same periods.

The estimated annual medical cost of obesity in the U.S. was almost $173 billion in 2019 dollars, according to the CDC. Annual medical costs for adults who had obesity were $1,861 higher than medical costs for people with healthy weight.

"This deal brings access to prescription drug solutions for weight loss to WW’s historical focus on behavior modification model," wrote UBS analyst Michael Lasser. "This is a significant change in the business. While the deal could bring considerable upside, it also carries sizable risks."

Lasser said that WW's business has been disrupted over the last several years and is now trying to take big steps to course correct. “We think it will take time to see if this action really produces a change in the company's fortunes,” he said.

WW International, based in New York, will pay $106 million for Sequence, which served about 24,000 members across the U.S. as of February, with annual revenue of about $25 million.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fiscal second quarter.

10 tips to push you past a weight-loss flatline 1. Review your habits Make sure you haven’t slowly reverted back to some of your old habits, like eating larger portions, stopping at the coffee shop for a mocha grande and a muffin, or deciding to skip your exercise routines. An honest review may find that the relaxation of some of your good habits is contributing to your plateau. 2. Eat lean proteins at each meal and snack Protein-rich foods suppress ghrelin, a hormone secreted by the stomach that stimulates appetite. Foods high in fat actually raise this hormone, causing increased hunger. And meals and snacks that are mostly carbohydrate often make people feel hungry shortly after eating. It’s the protein-rich foods that really help to keep people feeling full. 3. Step it up To burn more calories, increase your workout by 15 minutes, add another day to your weekly routine, or increase the intensity of your exercise. Try alternating intervals of high and moderate intensity. Add strength training to increase your muscle mass which will help burn more calories even at rest. And to give your muscles a new challenge, vary your physical activity. 4. Think outside the gym Increase your general activity throughout the day by walking more, using your car less, taking the stairs, doing more gardening and yard work and cleaning your house. 5. Use an activity tracker 10,000 steps a day is the goal for overall good health, but you may need to aim for 12,000 to 15,000 for weight loss. 6. Be careful about cutting too many calories Lowering your caloric intake is important for weight loss, but make sure you’re not going below 1,400 calories if you’re a woman or 1,700 calories if you are a man. 7. Get seven to eight hours of restful sleep each night Turn off your electronic devices at least an hour before bed. Keep your room at a comfortable temperature. Go to bed at the same time every night. 8. Manage stress eating Use a distracting activity like drinking a cup of hot tea, going for a walk, calling a friend, or writing in a journal. Cravings usually last only about 45 minutes. If you distract yourself, you should find you’ve gotten past them without the need to stress eat. 9. Watch restaurant overeating Share food with a friend or order a takeout container with your meal; put half your food in the container before you start eating and you have lunch for tomorrow. 10. Reassess your weight goal If you’ve tried all these tips and you still are unable to lose more weight, you may want to revisit your weight-loss goal. Celebrate the success you’ve had and the weight you’ve lost. Perhaps the number you’re striving for is unrealistic for you. Consider a consult with a registered dietitian to discuss your concerns.