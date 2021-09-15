Weekend blast: Gas now shut off to Georgia apartment complex

Officials with the City of Dunwoody said Monday that on-site inspections revealed two gas leaks in a building at the complex that weren’t related to the explosion. Gas was shut off so those repairs could be made and crews could inspect additional buildings.

Police said they were called to the apartments in DeKalb County around 1:24 p.m. Sunday, where they encountered heavy gas fumes. Police began evacuating residents but then there was an explosion. The blast was so powerful that it damaged surrounding buildings.

One resident told WSB-TV that the smell of gas has become almost a regular occurrence at the complex.

“This has been an ongoing issue,” Erik Wiley said. “A lot of residents have been complaining about smelling gas.”

Wiley said he called SCANA Energy a few months ago about the smell. SCANA confirms they dispatched crews from Atlanta Gas Light on March 29.

“They did detect gas and they were going to notify management,” Wiley said.

But SCANA said there were no signs of a gas leak. And, Atlanta Gas Light said that other than Sunday, they have not confirmed any calls received from property management or from SCANA.

