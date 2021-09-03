Week 1 Preview: Top-five matchup and Tide's new quarterback

NUMBERS TO KNOW

11-3 — No. 17 Indiana's record in its last 14 Big Ten games. That's the best stretch of 14 games in the history of the program.

13 -- Consecutive games in which Wisconsin's defense has forced at least one turnover, the longest streak in the Big Ten. Penn State's Sean Clifford tied for the Big Ten lead with nine interceptions throw last season.

21-4 —- Combined record the last two seasons for No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette, which opens at No. 21 Texas. It's the first game for new Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and it comes against a team that beat a ranked Big 12 school (Iowa State) last year.

34-1-1 — No. 15 Southern California's record against current members of the Mountain West. The Trojans open Saturday against defending Mountain West champion San Jose State, which is 0-4 against USC.

376 — Nebraska’s sellout streak after a donor bought up the remaining tickets for the Cornhuskers’ game Saturday against Fordham, an FCS school from New York. The streak dates to 1962, but if the Huskers continue to struggle — they opened the season with a loss at Illinois in Week 0 — Nebraska might have to continue to rely on the generosity of boosters to keep its record streak rolling.

UNDER THE RADAR