Weakness in bank stocks leaves indexes mixed on Wall Street

Major indexes were little changed in morning trading as a drop in bond yields pushed down banks and energy companies. Big technology companies, which benefit from lower bond yields, were slightly positive.

The S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% as of 10:55 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3%.

Energy prices were moving sharply lower, with the price of U.S. crude falling 3% to $59.51 a barrel. Energy prices have been steadily climbing this year until recently, as the global economy recovers and oil demand worldwide increases while production remains constrained. The drop in oil prices could be attributed to some additional coronavirus lockdowns in Europe.

Marathon Oil was down 4%, Hess Corp. was down 2.5% and Occidental Petroleum was down 1.5%.

Another drop in long-term bond yields was pulling bank stocks slightly lower. Lower yields mean lower interest rates on loans such as mortgages, and weaker profits for banks. The KBW Bank Index of the 24 largest banks was down 1.5%.

The yield of the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.65%. The yield was well above 1.70% last week, which had put some pressure on the stock market.