'We lied': NY prosecutors face heat in botched sanction case

Crowley, realizing the gravity of the mistake by her subordinates and anticipating a stiff reprimand, confides to Bove that instead of looking at prosecutors' closing arguments she was going to “devote the rest of the night to cleaning out my office.”

“Ugh. These poor guys. This is going to be a bloodbath,” she wrote in a moment of frustration early Monday before appearing in court.

Bove concurs and acknowledges that the trial team had “done some pretty aggressive stuff here over the last few days.”

“Yeah we lied in that letter,” Crowley responds.

Amid the back and forth with his team over the evidence disclosures, Bove talked of how prosecutors were going to “smash” the defendant, and made a lewd comment about the defense attorney, Brian Heberlig.

“These disclosures expose the underbelly of a failed prosecution that never should have been brought,” Heberlig, a partner at Steptoe & Johnson, told the AP.

Crowley, who has since entered private practice with Kaplan, Hecker & Fink in New York, did not respond to a request for comment. Bove did not respond to an email request for comment.