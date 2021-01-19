'We know this is real': New clinics aid virus 'long-haulers'

Some were told they would have to be on oxygen for the rest of their lives. A highlight has been helping many of them get off it through treatment that can include respiratory therapy, occupational therapy, mental health check-ins and more, Seashore said.

Long-term COVID-19 care has been launched in settings ranging from big research hospitals like New York’s Mount Sinai, which has over 1,600 patients, to St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, a network of community clinics in south Los Angeles.

Rather than focusing specifically on patients who still feel sick, St. John’s aims to schedule a physical exam, a behavioral health visit and monthly follow-ups with everyone who tests positive at one of its clinics, CEO Jim Mangia said. Nearly 1,000 patients have come in for exams.

Since Luciana Flores contracted the virus in June, she has been contending with back pain, stomach problems, shortness of breath and worry. The mother of three lost her job at a laundry amid the pandemic, and she doesn't feel well enough to look for work.

St. John's has helped, she said, by diagnosing and treating a bacterial infection in her digestive system.