'We did it!': Minnesota exults at Census win at NY's expense

“To me, it’s almost more important than voting because of the billions of dollars that get allocated by the federal government back to Minnesota every year," she said.

She estimated she recorded at least 26 people who wouldn’t have been counted otherwise. She recalled one home in particular — a group of six or seven Spanish-speaking brothers living in a duplex — and working across a language barrier to get them counted.

Several states lost a congressional seat due to the census, including California despite spending $187 million on census outreach, according to data from the National Council of State Legislatures.

The state of New York allotted up to $60 million on census outreach, on top of New York City's $40 million effort, dwarfing Minnesota's $2.1 million. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this week that he is considering “legal options” to challenge the state's narrow loss, though the governor didn't specify what legal actions.

Texas was the lone state to gain two seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon gained one seat each.

Census figures showed Minnesota’s overall growth rate was 7.6% — a shade higher than the overall nationwide rate of 7.4% as its population grew to 5.7 million from 5.3 million a decade ago.