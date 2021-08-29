'We can't afford to leave': No cash or gas to flee from Ida

He said the neighborhood was eerily quiet on Sunday and winds picked up speed and rain started to fall.

Owens said he spent the day hurriedly placing towels under leaking windows in his duplex and charging electronics. He tried to go to Dollar General and Dollar Tree to pick up food, but they were closed. His family has lights glued around the walls of the house. They planned to hide in the laundry room or the kitchen when the storm hits -- places without windows.

“There’s a general feeling of fear in not knowing what’s going to be the aftermath of this,” he said. “That’s the most concerning thing. Like, what are we going to do if it gets really bad? Will we still be alive? Is a tree going fall on top of us?”

Owens said his mother-in-law is on disability. His roommate both work for Apple iOS tech support. His wife works scheduling blood donations. All of them rely on the internet to work from home, and if it goes out, they won’t be able to bring in any money.

“We might be without work, and rent, power, water, all of those bills will still be needing to get paid," he said. "We are a little bit concerned about losing our utilities or even our house — if it's still standing — because we’re not going to have the money for any other bills.”