Waterloo native resigns from Defense Department board in protest of Secretary Esper's actions

WATERLOO — A Waterloo native resigned in protest Tuesday from a U.S. Department of Defense board.
James N. Miller’s resignation letter charged that Defense Secretary Mark Esper violated his oath of office because he “visibly supported” dispersing protesters Monday outside of a church so President Trump could get a photo taken.
Miller, a former U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, graduated from West High School in 1977 and served under four secretaries of defense in a career spanning more than 25 years. Most recently, he served as principal deputy undersecretary for policy from 2009 to 2012 and then as undersecretary until January 2014.
Since leaving government service, he has served on the Defense Science Board. After submitting his resignation letter to Esper, he provided a copy to the Washington Post, which published it online Tuesday.
Referencing Esper’s swearing in when he became secretary of defense, Miller wrote “I believe that you violated that oath” Monday.
“Law-abiding protesters just outside the White House were dispersed using tear gas and rubber bullets – not for the sake of safety, but to clear a path for a presidential photo op,” his letter reads. “You then accompanied President Trump in walking from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church for that photo.
“President Trump’s actions Monday night violated his oath to ‘take care that the laws be faithfully executed,’ as well as the First Amendment ‘right of the people peaceably to assemble.’ You may not have been able to stop President Trump from directing this appalling use of force, but you could have chosen to oppose it. Instead, you visibly supported it,” Miller wrote.
In the letter, he said those who take the oath of office must decide where to draw the line on what they will do. Miller suggested that over years of Esper’s honorable service he “must have thought long and hard about where that line should be drawn. I must now ask: If last night’s blatant violations do not cross the line for you, what will?”
Miller added, “I hope this letter of resignation will encourage you to again contemplate the obligations to the men and women in our military and other Americans whose lives may be at stake. In the event that at least some other senior officials may be inclined to ask these questions after reading this letter, I am making it public.”
Esper later said he was not aware of the police clearing operation and did not know he was heading into a photo op.
West graduate
After graduating from West, Miller earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in economics from Stanford University. He received master’s and doctorate degrees in public policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
He started his career as a senior professional staff member for the U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee. After four years, Miller left that position to become an assistant professor at Duke University in 1992 until being appointed to his first Defense Department position in 1997.
In a 2015 interview with The Courier after speaking at the Waterloo Schools Foundation’s Sparking Academic Excellence breakfast, Miller said he learned a lot about fair play and doing the right thing during his Waterloo Community Schools’ education.
“Acting in a principled way is not a sucker’s game,” he said. “It’s not just the right thing to do – which it is – but it produces the best results over the long term.”
Political storm
Esper is facing the most politically charged crisis of his tenure as defense secretary, criticized for calling protester-filled streets a military “battle space” and accused of failing to keep the military out of politics.
Eleven months into the job, Esper is seeing his relationship with President Donald Trump tested by the storm over the police killing of George Floyd and Esper’s urging of caution in the use of military force.
Esper, an Army veteran and former Army secretary, has sometimes subtly pushed back on Trump, including when the president intervened in the military justice system last year to pardon two soldiers accused of war crimes. But he has stayed closely aligned with the president’s national security policies and kept in his good graces.
On Wednesday, Esper publicly distanced himself from Trump’s threats to use the full force of the military to quell street protests around the country, emphatically arguing against invoking the two-centuries-old Insurrection Act, which would allow Trump to use active-duty troops in a law enforcement role.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
