Waterloo native resigns from Defense Department board in protest of Secretary Esper's actions

“President Trump’s actions Monday night violated his oath to ‘take care that the laws be faithfully executed,’ as well as the First Amendment ‘right of the people peaceably to assemble.’ You may not have been able to stop President Trump from directing this appalling use of force, but you could have chosen to oppose it. Instead, you visibly supported it,” Miller wrote.

In the letter, he said those who take the oath of office must decide where to draw the line on what they will do. Miller suggested that over years of Esper’s honorable service he “must have thought long and hard about where that line should be drawn. I must now ask: If last night’s blatant violations do not cross the line for you, what will?”

Miller added, “I hope this letter of resignation will encourage you to again contemplate the obligations to the men and women in our military and other Americans whose lives may be at stake. In the event that at least some other senior officials may be inclined to ask these questions after reading this letter, I am making it public.”

Esper later said he was not aware of the police clearing operation and did not know he was heading into a photo op.

