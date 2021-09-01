Water ruling gives hope to opponents of Okefenokee mine plan

Now environmental groups hope the judge's ruling means the federal government will once again have oversight over the project near the Okefenokee. But there is still uncertainty.

Kelly Moser, a lawyer with the Southern Environmental Law Center, said she believes the determination that the Corps did not have jurisdiction could be invalidated because it was made under a rule that was found to be unlawful.

“I think that it is unclear how the Corps will respond to the court’s decision, but we’re hopeful that it will take that decision as a guide and begin protecting wetlands that we’re seeing in jeopardy at Okefenokee,” said Moser, who is handling a federal lawsuit in South Carolina filed by conservation groups challenging the Trump rule.

Steve Ingle, president of Twin Pines, said Tuesday in an emailed statement that the ruling does not change the company's plans, adding that it “will continue to adhere to the requirements of the regulatory agencies that have review responsibilities relative to our permit applications now and in the future.”