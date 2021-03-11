Water restored, but most of Jackson still under boil notice

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Most people in Mississippi’s capital now have running water, more than three weeks after the majority of taps in the city of 161,000 went dry during a winter storm. Still, officials said Thursday that thousands will likely remain under a boil-notice into next week.

“Based off of what we’re seeing right now, checking fire hydrants, checking pressure, we do believe that the connections on the city service right now should have water," Public Works Director Charles Williams said during a briefing.

Williams said there still might be isolated pockets of Jackson with low water pressure because of elevation and distance from the water treatment facilities. Overall, however, he said he's feeling optimistic.

Residents have been boiling water to cook, clean and brush their teeth since a winter storm passed through the region Feb. 15 and froze machinery at one of Jackson’s water treatment plants.

Jackson on Wednesday received preliminary clearance to lift the boil-water notice on its 16,000 well water connections. The city has around 43,000 surface water connections still under advisory.