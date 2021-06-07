Water polo players get $14 million in sex abuse settlement

The suits said USA Water Polo was negligent for failing to act upon reports in the summer of 2017 that Hojreh’s players at the International club had sexually abused opponents during matches and that allowed him to get away with abuse for about eight more months.

The Orange County Register reported that girls on opposing teams had emerged from the pool accusing Hojreh’s swimmers of trying to grab and penetrate their genitals underwater. At one match, another coach accused Hojreh of teaching that tactic to his players and a fight nearly erupted on the pool deck with angry parents yelling and threatening each other.

In a court filing, USA Water Polo said it forwarded those complaints from June and July 2017 to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, the watchdog formed in 2017 to handle sex-abuse cases in the Olympic realm.

At the time, however, USA Water Polo said it had not received complaints that Hojreh sexually abused his players. It said it suspended him from the organization when it first got reports about his alleged abuse in January 2018 from SafeSport.