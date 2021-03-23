Watchdog: Routes given to census takers were often confusing

“They basically have us going to the same unit over and over again, based on a computer program,” census taker Linda Rothfield in San Francisco told the AP in September. “The program is atrocious.”

Bureau officials told the watchdog agency that the automated system worked effectively and increased productivity, though they said they could have done a better job of explaining it during training.

Census takers also had difficulty entering large apartment or condo buildings to interview households since many building managers were working remotely during the pandemic. Census supervisors wished they had been given more control over reassigning such cases, the report said.

The report also noted that nearly 8,000 census takers who had failed their training tests were given assignments anyway, and that almost 1.2 million households were reached by census takers by telephone, a new option given to census managers.

The report also said that the bureau spent $98.4 million on financial rewards to census takers for working additional hours or for traveling to other locations where the door-knocking was lagging.