Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question

The inspector general probe was launched in 2019 at the request of Democratic congressional leaders who said they were concerned that the Trump administration had hidden the role of the Republican redistricting expert while trying to add a citizenship question to the census questionnaire. The Commerce Department oversees the Census Bureau, which compiles and crunches the numbers used to determine political power and the distribution of federal funds.

The inspector general's report confirmed the conclusions of a congressional investigation about the Trump administration’s “illegal efforts" to add a citizenship question to the census, said U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

“Lying to Congress is unacceptable, and the IG did the right thing by referring Secretary Ross’s conduct to the Justice Department," said Maloney, D-NY. “It is appalling that the Trump Administration subjected an undertaking as important as the decennial census to brazen political manipulation."

The inspector general investigation was unable to establish that Hofeller played a major role in the attempt to add the citizenship question to the census form, Gustafson's letter said.