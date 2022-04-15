Watch Now: Texas woman describes how she survived tornado in her bedroom closet

One woman in central Texas describes how she survived in her bedroom closet as a tornado hit her home in Bell County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One woman in central Texas describes how she survived in her bedroom closet as a tornado hit her home in Bell County.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Video shows a Michigan police officer struggling with a Black man over a Taser before fatally shooting him in the head while the man was face down on the ground.
The girl's mother reportedly told police she would allow the child to stay with Darese T. Bethley a week at a time, a couple of times a month. Upon returning from the man's apartment in July, the girl complained of pain, police said.
Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack.
The CDC announced it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Two law enforcement officials say the person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said James was gone by the time officers got to the eatery, but they soon spotted him on a corner nearby. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the rush-hour attack that left 10 people with gunshot wounds.
Things to know today: Ukrainian forces say they seriously damaged the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet; Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter; plus more top stories.
When the Kmart in Avenel, New Jersey, closes April 16, it will leave just a handful of remaining U.S. locations for the former retail powerhouse.
Blue dragons float on their back so the blue on their underside can blend in with the water while the gray blends in with the sea surface.
The man charged in this week's Brooklyn subway attack has been ordered held without bail, with prosecutors saying he terrified the "entire city."
Things to know today: More relief is in sight for the logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border; Prince Harry and Meghan make a surprise visit to the queen; plus more top stories.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.