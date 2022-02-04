Watch Now: Texas struck by snow, ice and power outages

A powerful winter storm that brought snow, freezing rain and sleet to Texas led to hundreds of flight cancellations and left thousands without power.
Things to know today: Punxsutawney Phil's prediction; Biden sets new goal to reduce cancer deaths; Whoopi Goldberg suspended. Get caught up.
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after 9 years at the media company after acknowledging a consensual relationship with a co-worker.
A 38-year-old North Carolina man refuses to be vaccinated, even if the decision hinders his chance at a life-saving kidney transplant.
Moderna announced Monday that U.S. health regulators granted full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine, a shot that's been given to tens of millions of Americans.
Things to know today: Scientists race to find cause of long COVID; opposites attract for Super Bowl LVI; and an inside look at the world of professional wrestling.
ElonJet has over 150,000 followers, and uses a bot that Sweeney developed to monitor Musk's flights.
A U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria has killed the top leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden says.
More than 43,500 of America's bridges carry the same "poor" rating as the Pittsburgh bridge that collapsed Friday. Here's what it means.
Washington's NFL team is now known as the Commanders, 18 months after the franchise dropped its old moniker criticized as offensive to Native Americans.
Things to know today: Civilians among dead in US raid in Syria; Biden takes on illegal guns; plus, a conversation with legendary songwriter Diane Warren.
