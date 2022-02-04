 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Texas struck by snow, ice and power outages

  • Updated
  • 0

A powerful winter storm that brought snow, freezing rain and sleet to Texas led to hundreds of flight cancellations and left thousands without power.

A powerful winter storm that brought snow, freezing rain and sleet to Texas led to hundreds of flight cancellations and left thousands without power.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Butterfly sanctuary closes due to threats from Trump supporters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News