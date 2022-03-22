Watch Now: Shoppers flee for safety as tornado rips through Walmart parking lot in Texas

A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Nine people were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university's golf teams.
A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett was released from jail Wednesday following six nights behind bars after an appeals court agreed with his lawyer…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.
The Ukrainian president cited Pearl Harbor and 9/11 as he appealed to the U.S. Congress and President Biden to do more to help Ukraine. Full coverage here.
WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in custody until May 19 after her arrest in Russia last month for allegedly carrying vape cartridges, Russian state news reported.
President Biden and China's Xi Jinping spoke for nearly two hours as the White House looked to deter Beijing from providing military or economic aid to Russia.
From the logging roads of the Pacific Northwest to the farm country of the Great Plains and beyond, it's not uncommon for people in rural parts of the U.S. to learn to drive when they're young.
Equifax, Experian and TransUnion will eliminate billions of dollars from the accounts of consumers who faced unexpected medical bills that they were unable to pay. Plus, a study shows that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine provided lasting immunity at least six months after the shots, and more virus news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.