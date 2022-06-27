Watch Now: Shocking video shows the moment lightning struck a boat off the coast of Florida

The lightning struck right behind two people who were sitting down and immediately immobilized the boat.
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party, police said.
A Texas school district announced an updated dress code for the upcoming school year, banning hoodies and limiting who can wear dresses and skirts.
Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until he returned to the scene the next morning.
The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion. Live coverage here, including the full opinion and dissent, a photo gallery from outside the Supreme Court and more.
The Supreme Court has struck down a restrictive New York gun law in a major ruling for gun rights that is expected to impact half a dozen populous states.
Iowa's two Republican senators split on Tuesday in their votes on advancing a measure aimed at keeping guns away from dangerous people in the wake of several mass shootings.
One of Elon Musk's children has petitioned a California court to recognize her new name and gender, saying she no longer wishes to be related to her father "in any way, shape or form."
President Biden will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for 3 months — a move meant to ease financial pressures at the pump.
Police had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to stop the gunman 3 minutes after he entered the building, an official testified.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Justice Samuel Alito writes in his opinion. Read the full opinion and dissent here.
