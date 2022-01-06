Watch Now: Shocking footage shows dog found alive, buried in avalanche in Colorado

Bobby White and Josh Trujillo were in Berthoud Pass, Colorado, on Dec. 26, when they came across an avalanche. The humans involved were fine, but their dog, Apollo, was buried.
The U.S. is averaging more than 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up. Get ready for the week and COVID-19 year three with these updates and comprehensive guides to dealing with the omicron wave.
Amber Uresti said she and her 6- and 3-year-old daughters had gone inside the restaurant before her husband, who was tasked with getting the cake.
"Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to, 'Just leave, you don't have to do this, please just go, please don't, please don't,'" a prosecutor said.
A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, evidence that the U.S. job market is bouncing back strongly from last year's coronavirus recession.
Beloved actress Betty White has died just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. Here's a look at her life and career.
The life of the Air Force veteran, who was shot by a police officer at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, is far more complicated than the heroic portrait presented by Trump and his allies.
New York attorney general subpoenas former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump in probe of the family's business.
Find out how effective home tests detect coronavirus variants, and get answers to five more common and current questions about virus vaccines, travel and more.
A couple of factors are at play.
A jury convicted Elizabeth Holmes of fraud and conspiracy at her former startup Theranos but acquitted on some charges. She still faces prison for her role in this Silicon Valley legal drama.
