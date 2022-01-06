 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Shocking footage shows dog found alive, buried in avalanche in Colorado

  • Updated
  • 0

Bobby White and Josh Trujillo were in Berthoud Pass, Colorado, on Dec. 26, when they came across an avalanche. The humans involved were fine, but their dog, Apollo, was buried.

Bobby White and Josh Trujillo were in Berthoud Pass, Colorado, on Dec. 26, when they came across an avalanche. The humans involved were fine, but their dog, Apollo, was buried.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisia doctors have ‘grave fears’ for hunger-striking politician

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News