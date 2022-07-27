Watch Now: Sharks in the Midwest? It’s happened before

Researchers say there have been at least two bull shark sightings in the Mississippi River since the 1930s.
Researchers say there have been at least two bull shark sightings in the Mississippi River since the 1930s.
A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.
A man charged with trying to kill his sister, who woke from a coma and identified him as her attacker, has died less than a week after his arrest.
If any of the tickets wins the jackpot, Raising Cane’s says the prize will be distributed among all 50,000 employees.
Steve Bannon has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.
The monarch butterfly fluttered a step closer to extinction, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list.
A fast-moving fire near Yosemite National Park exploded today into one of California's largest wildfires of the year. The latest, plus photos.
Things to know today: Shooting at LA park kills 2, injures 5; pope in Canada for historic apology; US heat records fall; plus, NASCAR disqualifies winner.
St. Louis recorded 8 inches of rainfall in 7 hours overnight. Firefighters were scrambling to check submerged vehicles and saved 6 people trapped in homes.
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The White House says he is experiencing "mild symptoms."
Iowa Republicans voted against a bill that passed the U.S. House Thursday largely along party lines that would enshrine in the law the right t…
