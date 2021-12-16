Watch Now: Severe storms bring mid-December tornado warnings throughout the Midwest

From Oklahoma to Iowa, damaging winds swept across the central U.S. on December 15th.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
From Oklahoma to Iowa, damaging winds swept across the central U.S. on December 15th.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
A coroner says an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in South Carolina in April.
A "fully weaponized" software vulnerability exploited in the online game Minecraft, hugely popular with kids, is a major threat to internet-connected devices around the world.
"I keep thinking, that could have been me inside that building," said Gina Wills, who had her first day as a delivery driver with a third-party Amazon delivery service partner on Friday.
At least 24 tornadoes were reported across five states, according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center, with fatalities also reported by officials in Arkansas and Illinois.
Seven children on a single Kentucky street were killed by a weekend tornado. Amid the ruins are signs of them. A wagon. A toy horse. A baby doll. A mangled bike.
Critics on social media called the event featuring teachers on their hands and knees grabbing for dollar bills at a junior hockey league game in South Dakota demeaning.
At least 70 people were feared dead in Kentucky after tornadoes and severe weather tore through multiple states. Here are the latest updates on storms across the country.
Things to know today: British court opens door to Julian Assange extradition to U.S.; NFL Pro Bowler, champion dies at 33; plus, the weekend weather forecast.
"We want the traveling public to understand why it could take longer this season to clear highways during winter storms."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.