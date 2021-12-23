Watch Now: See outcome, reaction live as Minn. officer found guilty in Daunte Wright's killing

Watch live via Court TV as a jury reaches a “trial outcome” in the manslaughter trial of suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright after she says she mistook her gun for her Taser.
