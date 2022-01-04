Watch Now: Residents return home after historic Colorado wildfire

People are returning to their homes in Boulder County, Colorado to salvage what they can after the Marshall Fire burned over 6,000 acres.
The U.S. is averaging more than 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up. Get ready for the week and COVID-19 year three with these updates and comprehensive guides to dealing with the omicron wave.
Beloved actress Betty White has died just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. Here's a look at her life and career.
A critically endangered Malayan tiger named Eko was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Wednesday after a man was attacked by the animal at …
The life of the Air Force veteran, who was shot by a police officer at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, is far more complicated than the heroic portrait presented by Trump and his allies.
Find out how effective home tests detect coronavirus variants, and get answers to five more common and current questions about virus vaccines, travel and more.
New York attorney general subpoenas former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump in probe of the family's business.
The fires are burning unusually late into the winter season in Colorado’s Front Range, where most of the state’s population lives. The region had an extremely dry fall. See what's going on.
It's been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot, and now the final drawing of 2021 has a payout up to an estimated $441 million.
New laws enacted Jan. 1 attempt to address some of the most contentious issues of our time: tax and wage issues, animal protections, police accountability. Get a rundown of the most important.
A jury convicted Elizabeth Holmes of fraud and conspiracy at her former startup Theranos but acquitted on some charges. She still faces prison for her role in this Silicon Valley legal drama.
