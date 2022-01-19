Watch Now: President Joe Biden meets the press to assess his first year in office

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will try to talk anxious Americans through the challenges of delivering on his lengthy to-do list as he holds a rare news conference to mark his first year in office.
Biden gave no indication that he felt a reset was in order. But his appearance was playing out on the same day that prolonged Democratic efforts to overhaul the nation’s voter laws appeared set to go down in flames on Capitol Hill and as Biden's massive social spending package remains stalled.
Highlights so far:
- Biden says he believes Putin doesn’t want full-blown war with Ukraine and would pay 'dear price' for it.
- Biden acknowledges Americans' frustrations on COVID-19, economy, says he may need to settle on smaller spending agenda.
- Biden says central bank should bear down on fighting inflation.