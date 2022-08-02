Watch Now: Police rescue woman from car trapped in Arizona floodwaters

Watch the intense moment police and firefighters rescue a woman trapped in a car in Arizona floodwaters.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch the intense moment police and firefighters rescue a woman trapped in a car in Arizona floodwaters.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
President Biden will reenter isolation for least five days following a positive COVID-19 test.
Brittney Griner testified Wednesday that a language interpreter provided during her questioning translated only a fraction of what was said.
Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst blocked an attempt by Senate Democrats on Wednesday to pass legislation that would guarantee access to co…
For some Democrats, President Joe Biden’s willingness to engage directly with Donald Trump was overdue.
Things to know today: Manchin, Schumer reach surprise deal; Kim threatens to use nukes; Jeopardy! names hosts; high-stakes GDP report out today.
Things to know today: Mega Millions jackpot surges past $1 billion after no winner; US military plans for Pelosi's Taiwan visit; and more top news.
You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality.
Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years.
The Biden administration has reportedly offered to exchange Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker serving a 25-year US prison sentence, as part of a deal with Russia to release Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. Get that and more trending news here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.