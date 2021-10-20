Watch Now: Police officers rescue kitten from Texas freeway

Watch authorities in Texas save a stranded kitten from a Texas highway.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch authorities in Texas save a stranded kitten from a Texas highway.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
A man charged with raping a woman on a train outside of Philadelphia harassed, groped and assaulted her while people held up their phones, police said.
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state who helped shape American foreign policy for decades, has died of complications from Covid-19, his family said.
Former President Trump sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 riot to the congressional committee investigating the attack.
Body camera video released Thursday shows an encounter last year that led to a man dragging two Indiana police officers with an SUV.
U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.
Bill Clinton hospitalized; Steve Bannon facing criminal contempt charges; Dodgers advance on disputed call. Plus, more top headlines, the weekend weather and more.
Today's headlines: Details emerge in deadly bow-and-arrow attack in Norway; GOP reports record cash haul; Adele announces album release date. Get caught up.
The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.