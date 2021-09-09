Watch Now: Police officer saves a New Jersey woman from raging floodwaters

As floodwaters from Tropical Rainstorm Ida swiftly covered a highway, a police officer used a guardrail to make his way to the side of a woman who had to abandon her car.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
As floodwaters from Tropical Rainstorm Ida swiftly covered a highway, a police officer used a guardrail to make his way to the side of a woman who had to abandon her car.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Labor Day 2021 represents a perilous crossroads for millions of Americans: Two primary anchors of the government's COVID-19 protection package are ending. Plus, view 3 charts that show the national jobs picture.
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
The child, from Colorado Springs, was vacationing with her family.
Despite rising deaths, police officers and other first responders are among those most hesitant to get the vaccine and their cases continue to grow. Plus, 10 charts that trace the variant's spread, and a new guide to safely enjoying activities.
Before social media and with online news in its infancy, the story of 9/11 unfolded primarily on television. These three newsmen were where most Americans turned.
A 19-year-old student-athlete died this week after an elevator at an Atlanta apartment complex collapsed, pinning him between two floors.
U.S. hospitals facing nurse staffing crisis; Texas abortion law making some in GOP leery; the latest from Ida. Plus, weekend weather, today's birthdays and more.
This morning's headlines: After a torrent of crises, President Biden is hoping to turn the page; "The Wire" star Michael K. Williams dies at 54; US Open enters second week.
What time of day is best to battle flames? When do residents evacuate? And why do firefighters sometimes let a wildfire spread? Ten questions answered.
Ground zero ceremonies. Newly built memorials. Silence. Prayers. Americans have honored 9/11 in many ways over the past 20 years. A reflective look back.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.