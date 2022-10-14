Watch Now: Organizations helping displaced animals after Hurricane Ian

After natural disasters like Hurricane Ian, there are many pets that get lost, and sometimes people have no choice but to surrender their pets.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
After natural disasters like Hurricane Ian, there are many pets that get lost, and sometimes people have no choice but to surrender their pets.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”
Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees.
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than $87,000.
Subway says its most extensive menu makeover in the company's nearly 60-year history is paying off.
Authorities say a tree trimmer was killed in the San Francisco Bay Area after he fell into a wood chipper.
The teacher told a fifth-grade student that "she has a list and that he/she was on the bottom of that list," police said.
The Justice Department said in a Supreme Court filing that Trump’s request had no merit.
Marjorie Taylor Greene goes from fringe to front row for GOP; Nevada Dems test abortion issue; Herschel Walker's "woke" focus. The latest in Election 2022.
These are the top 10 restaurants for customer satisfaction, according to a survey.
Things to know today: 'Surprising' new details expected in today's Jan. 6 hearing; Social Security announcement; kamikaze drone strikes in Kyiv.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.