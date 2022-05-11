Watch Now: North Carolina beach house collapses into the ocean during severe coastal flooding

An unoccupied beach house on the North Carolina Outer Banks collapsed into the ocean on May 10 amid severe coastal flooding.
For only $34.99, the 50-pound sculpture seemed like a deal to a Texas antique dealer. She was right.
An Alabama sheriff says escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals, according to an Alabama sheriff
U.S. Marshals have found a vehicle associated with missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and escaped inmate Casey White in a Tennessee tow lot.
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.
The latest: Vicky White, who was set to retire the day she went missing, made some major financial moves leading up to the escape.
An Indiana sheriff says the Alabama inmate and jailer who evaded authorities for more than a week were heavily armed and preparing for a shootout.
Vicky White's death leaves many questions after a week-long manhunt that started in Alabama and ended with an Indiana crash. Here's the latest.
Las Vegas is being flooded with lore about organized crime after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of Lake Mead.
An AP investigation revealed a culture of abuse and cover-ups that persisted for years at an all-women prison in California, called the "rape club" by many who know it.
A judge in Georgia has found that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green can run for reelection, rejecting arguments from voters who challenged her eligibility over allegations that she engaged in insurrection.
