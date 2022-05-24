Watch Now: New York City bids a historic farewell to its last public pay phone

New York City has marked another chapter in the slow death of the land line telephone.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
New York City has marked another chapter in the slow death of the land line telephone.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
He tipped the driver $16.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
"I'm getting triggered by people who say, 'Oh, just breastfeed,'" said one mom.
Typically there's nothing groundbreaking about a fast-food chain selling a hamburger. But Arby's has never sold one — until now.
The couple's children were asleep in their bedrooms at the time and were not injured.
The Department of Homeland Security has paused its new disinformation board criticized by Republicans, and the board's director will resign.
Right now, about a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk. Read more on what that means here.
A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official was ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors.
A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles has arrived in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe.
A faint, calm voice could be heard for several hours in the rubble of the Surfside condo collapse last June. Officials believe they know who the victim was.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.