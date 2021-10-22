Watch Now: New exhibit will get you floating above New York City

The art installation called "Air" by artist Kenzo Digital creates a floating experience through glass floors and mirrors high above New York City.
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
A man charged with raping a woman on a train outside of Philadelphia harassed, groped and assaulted her while people held up their phones, police said.
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
The FBI on Thursday identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito.
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state who helped shape American foreign policy for decades, has died of complications from Covid-19, his family said.
Top headlines: The latest in the search for Brian Laundrie; Trump launches his own social media site; NFL agrees to end "race-norming." Get caught up.
Facebook is planning to rebrand itself with a new name focused on the metaverse, the Verge reported on Tuesday.
Morning headlines: The latest on the Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting that killed 1; China responds to Biden on Taiwan; the Netflix walkout. Get caught up.
Former President Trump sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 riot to the congressional committee investigating the attack.
