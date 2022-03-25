Watch Now: Neighbors drop everything to help tornado survivors in Texas

Groups of neighbors and volunteers have descended on Texas communities to help families and local businesses impacted by the tornado outbreak.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
Over the first two days of hearings, Republican senators characterized Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's judicial views as extremist and soft on crime. Here's a look at the claims and facts.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun would welcome the U.S. Supreme Court rescinding its 1967 ruling that legalized interracial marriage nationwide in favor of allowing each state to decide such issues on its own.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.
Things to know today: Ex-prosecutor who led Trump probe says former president guilty of felonies; Biden, allies open Russia talks; plus, we talk Oscars.
Things to know today: Tornado tears through parts of New Orleans; "black box" found in China crash; top-ranked Ash Barty stuns tennis world. Get caught up.
Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.
Equifax, Experian and TransUnion will eliminate billions of dollars from the accounts of consumers who faced unexpected medical bills that they were unable to pay. Plus, a study shows that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine provided lasting immunity at least six months after the shots, and more virus news.
Things to know today: Strong storms hurt 4 in Texas, sweep across South; Ketanji Brown Jackson takes questions; NCAA women's tourney roundup.
