Watch Now: NASA launches Atlas V rocket, carrying laser technology

A NASA Atlas V rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday morning, carrying a satellite containing Laser Communications Relay Demonstration, which is a new communications system for spaceflight.
