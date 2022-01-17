 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: MLK Day marked across country with marches, speeches

On Martin Luther King day, Americans honour the civil rights activist. It was recognised as a federal holiday in 1983. Decades after icon's death, voting rights are under threat. An ongoing campaign to expand voting rights legislation and restore full power of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 is receiving a massive mobilisation. Kethevane Gorjestani and Matthieu Mabin report.

Americans must commit to the unfinished work of Martin Luther King Jr., delivering jobs and justice and protecting "the sacred right to vote, a right from which all other rights flow,” President Joe Biden said Monday.

Martin Luther King Day is a moment when a mirror is being held up to America, the president said in a video address.

“It’s time for every elected official in America to make it clear where they stand," Biden said. “It’s time for every American to stand up. Speak out, be heard. Where do you stand?”

Major holiday events included marches in several cities and the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service at the slain civil rights leader's Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is the senior pastor. Pews have been packed by politicians in past years, but given the pandemic, they offered pre-recorded speeches instead.

Monday would have been the 93rd birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.

