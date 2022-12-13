The homeowners thought it was an invasive species, but reptile experts say it’s more likely someone’s pet.
The application for the club hosted by The Satanic Temple was withdrawn. But Within hours, local club volunteer Rose Bastet said a new application had been submitted to the district.
For the past 10 years, the "Merchant of Death" was being held in the U.S. Penitentiary in Marion, Illinois. He was scheduled to be released in 2029.
The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.”
The promotion is part of the Golden Arches’ SZN of Sharing. Here's how it works.
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said.
An Olive Garden manager in Kansas was fired after telling staffers to prove they were sick if they called saying they couldn't work a shift.
The Department of Energy is planning an announcement for Tuesday about a “major scientific breakthrough” that could lead to potentially harnessing the energy from nuclear fusion. Get that and more trending news here.
Aldrich’s grandparents ran from their Colorado Springs home last year and called 911, saying Aldrich was building a bomb in the basement and had threatened to kill them.
The bill also provides nearly $858 billion for national defense, which is about $45 billion more than President Joe Biden requested.
Her time of 12 hours, 41 minutes and 11 seconds was almost a minute and a half faster than the 100-mile record she set in 2017.
