Watch Now: Massachusetts digging out after blizzard

A ferocious nor'easter, which rapidly intensified into a bomb cyclone, slammed Massachusetts with heavy snow and hurricane-force winds on Saturday.
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh hours before President Biden is scheduled to visit the city to talk about the infrastructure bill.
As the free N95 masks begin to become available in parts of the U.S., here's what you need to know about getting one.
A 31-year-old man in need of a heart transplant in Boston cannot get one because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Health experts explain why.
"We've heard story after story, I mean all these athletes dropping dead on the field," Sen. Ron Johnson said. His office offered no specifics to back up his claim Thursday.
Two Texas brothers were arrested for allegedly beating their stepfather to death because they believed he was sexually abusing an underage family member, Pharr police said.
For many its symptoms can be mild. But the highly contagious variant is driving daily death tolls higher than fall's delta wave, and deaths may keep rising for days or weeks. Get the latest, and see the numbers by state.
One little town. Three thousand people. Two starkly different realities. It's another measure of how division has seeped into the American fabric, all the way to a single street in a small Minnesota town.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving President Joe Biden a chance to nominate a new justice to the bench, source says.
A Wisconsin judge on Friday approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during a 2020 street protest.
Things to know today: The latest on Russia-Ukraine; reaction to Tenn. school board's removal of 'Maus'; Aussie Open finals are set. Plus, the weekend weather.
