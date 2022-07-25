Watch Now: Man builds 'Enchanted Highway' to save small North Dakota town

This 32-mile stretch of road is lined with seven massive sculptures that were built in hopes of keeping the town of Regent, North Dakota, alive.
A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.
A man charged with trying to kill his sister, who woke from a coma and identified him as her attacker, has died less than a week after his arrest.
A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation's largest hydroelectric facilities. Get that and more on some of today's trending topics.
With the help of DNA lifted from a coffee cup, investigators were able to charge a Pennsylvania man with the stabbing of a 19-year-old woman in 1975.
Steve Bannon has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.
The monarch butterfly fluttered a step closer to extinction, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list.
A fast-moving fire near Yosemite National Park exploded today into one of California's largest wildfires of the year. The latest, plus photos.
Today's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy.
🎧 Where once marijuana poured across the border with Mexico by the ton, now the flow is barely measured in pounds. What’s responsible for the decline?
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The White House says he is experiencing "mild symptoms."
