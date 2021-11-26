Watch Now: Male seahorse gives birth at Illinois Zoo

Watch a male dwarf seahorse give birth to seahorse fry at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois.
The new standard at Target could push other retailers to follow in its path. See what's behind the decision.
A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.
An SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.
Eighteen of the more than 40 people injured by an SUV that plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday were children ages 3-16, officials said.
All three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.
Things to know today: 5 dead, 40-plus injured after SUV plows into Christmas parade; Rittenhouse says he's "not a racist person"; NFL recap. Get caught up.
In a mixed verdict, a jury awarded more than $25 million in damages Tuesday against white nationalist leaders for violence that erupted during the 2017 Unite the Right rally.
Prosecutors say a sixth person, a child, has died after an SUV was driven into a Wisconsin Christmas parade.
Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson with the latest from the investigation into the incident in which a driver plowed through the city's Christmas parade.
The White House says it has ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the strategic reserve to bring down energy costs.
