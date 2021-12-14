Watch Now: Kentucky man survives tornado in century-old home

A Kentucky man said he’s grateful for the basement in his nearly century-old home that was hit by a massive tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky.
A federal jury in Arkansas has convicted former reality TV star Josh Duggar of downloading and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
A "fully weaponized" software vulnerability exploited in the online game Minecraft, hugely popular with kids, is a major threat to internet-connected devices around the world.
"I keep thinking, that could have been me inside that building," said Gina Wills, who had her first day as a delivery driver with a third-party Amazon delivery service partner on Friday.
At least 24 tornadoes were reported across five states, according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center, with fatalities also reported by officials in Arkansas and Illinois.
The former "Empire" actor was accused of orchestrating a fake racist, homophobic attack on himself, then lying to Chicago police about it.
At least 70 people were feared dead in Kentucky after tornadoes and severe weather tore through multiple states. Here are the latest updates on storms across the country.
Things to know today: British court opens door to Julian Assange extradition to U.S.; NFL Pro Bowler, champion dies at 33; plus, the weekend weather forecast.
"We want the traveling public to understand why it could take longer this season to clear highways during winter storms."
The court deal ends one aspect of the sexual abuse scandal involving hundreds of victims and former national team doctor Larry Nassar, among others. More changes are planned to make U.S. Olympic sports safer for women.
Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.
