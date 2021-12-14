 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Kentucky man survives tornado in century-old home

  • 0

One man told AccuWeather that he’s grateful for the basement in his nearly century-old home that was hit by a massive tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky.

A Kentucky man said he’s grateful for the basement in his nearly century-old home that was hit by a massive tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vulnerable to climate change, New York constructs seawall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News