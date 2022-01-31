Watch now: It got so cold in Florida, iguanas fell from trees

Cold temperatures in Florida cause iguanas to fall from trees.
WPLG/CNN
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A cold snap in Florida is different than in other places. Floridians put on heavy coats when it's 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
There were no blizzard conditions in the Sunshine State over the weekend, but strange things happen when the thermometer drops.
Iguanas, an invasive species, are well accustomed to the trees of South Florida. When it gets cold, below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, they go into a sort of suspended animation mode. And they fall to the ground.
But they usually wake up with the sun's warmth.
A stunned baby iguana lies in the grass at Cherry Creek Park in Oakland Park, Fla.
Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
The National Weather Service reported that West Palm Beach hit 37 degrees Fahrenheit, the coldest morning of the past 12 years. Up the East Coast in Vero Beach, the record low was tied at 30 degrees Fahrenheit, set in 1978.
It's all going to warm up nicely after the weekend. The low temperatures near freezing are quite rare in Florida, but at first glance the citrus, strawberry and tomato winter crops suffered no major damage. Farmers spray water onto the crops to help protect them from the cold.
Photos: Cold Florida weather causes iguanas to fall from trees
An iguana lies draped on a tree limb as it waits for the sunrise in Surfside, Fla. Iguanas, an invasive species, are well accustomed to the trees of South Florida. When it gets cold, like below 40 degrees, they go into a sort of suspended animation mode. And they fall to the ground.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
This image from video provided by Stacy Lopiano shows an iguana lying in her yard in Hollywood, Fla., on Sunday. Low temperatures across the state often cause iguanas to fall from trees.
Stacy Lopiano via AP
Ice clings to oranges in a grove Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Plant City, Fla. Farmers spray water on their crops to help keep the fruit from getting damaged by the cold. Temperatures overnight dipped into the mid-20's. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Ice clings to oranges in a grove Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Plant City, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Ice clings to an ornamental plant at a nursery Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Plant City, Fla. Temperatures overnight dipped into the mid-20's. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Photos: Nor'easter hammers East Coast
A road crew clears snow during the beginning of a major snow storm, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Somerville, Mass. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Josh Reynolds
Church caretaker Wilian Roberto Vasquez clears snow from the sidewalk around the church at the beginning of a major snow storm arrives, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Somerville, Mass. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Josh Reynolds
A dusting of snow falls at dawn as the beginning of a major snow storm arrives Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Somerville, Mass. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Josh Reynolds
An MBTA bus makes its rounds as the beginning of a major snow storm arrives, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Somerville, Mass. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Josh Reynolds
A pair of plow trucks salt the roads as the beginning of a major snow storm arrives Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Somerville, Mass. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Josh Reynolds
A worker clears the sidewalk at East Pier in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
A man walks in the snow covered street in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor’easter is sweeping up the U.S. East Coast and threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
A man carefully walks down the snow covered subway stairs during a snow storm in Bushwick section of Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in New York. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman
The lights of a tall ship shine on the water during a snow storm on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. A powerful nor’easter is sweeping up the U.S. East Coast and threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
A frontend loader removes snow at Clipper Ship Wharf in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Snow covers the entrance to the subway station in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman
People cross the street during a snow storm in the Ridgewood section of Queens borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman
A license plate is covered with snow during a snow storm in the Ridgewood section of Queens borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman
A woman walks down a snow covered street in the Ridgewood section of Queens borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman
Wilson Anibal Mejia walks through the snow to get to work at a restaurant in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A worker clears snow in Maverick Square, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
A couple walks their dogs, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
A person walks against the wind, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Justin Benevides, who is visiting his parents in New Bedford, Mass., from his home in Reno, Nev., helps clear the snow around their home on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)
PETER PEREIRA
Kannan Thiruvengadam documents flooding on Boston Harbor, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Water from Boston Harbor floods the roadway, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
A pedestrian watches her footing while walking through snow drifts in India Point Park in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A lone ambulance travels on an empty Interstate 195 in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
A pedestrian walks through a gust of wind along the waterfront in India Point Park in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!