Watch Now: Intense winds blow cargo off a truck, crushing a South Carolina police car

Police say the officer inside the cruiser luckily made it out uninjured as severe wind caused destruction in the Southeast last week.
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Nine people were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university's golf teams.
A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said.
After more than a month of surging gas prices, Tuesday brought some modest — very modest — relief to drivers. Here's what's happening and what to expect.
A New York woman was punched more than 125 times in the head by a man who allegedly called her a racial slur, police said. The man was arrested.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett was released from jail Wednesday following six nights behind bars after an appeals court agreed with his lawyer…
A suspected gunman who has been stalking homeless men in New York City and Washington, D.C., killing at least 2 and wounding 3 others, has been arrested, police say.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.
The Ukrainian president cited Pearl Harbor and 9/11 as he appealed to the U.S. Congress and President Biden to do more to help Ukraine. Full coverage here.
WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in custody until May 19 after her arrest in Russia last month for allegedly carrying vape cartridges, Russian state news reported.
