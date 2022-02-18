 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Inside America's first supervised drug injection site

Amid soaring rates of overdose deaths blamed on increasingly powerful synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and other opioids, New York City has opened two supervised drug injection sites – the only two such centers in the whole of the United States. Here, users can shoot up or smoke drugs using clean equipment with doctors on hand to take action in case of an overdose.

